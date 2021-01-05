CEVA, DARPA Partner For Technology Innovation

(RTTNews) - CEVA Inc. (CEVA) announced an open licensing agreement with the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency or DARPA to accelerate technology innovation for DARPA programs.

The company noted that the commercial partnership under new DARPA Toolbox initiative provides DARPA researchers with access to CEVA's portfolio of wireless connectivity and smart sensing IPs.

DARPA Toolbox is a new, agency-wide effort aimed at providing open licensing opportunities with commercial technology vendors to the researchers behind DARPA programs.

CEVA, along with Arm and Verific are first wave of technology companies to sign commercial partnership agreements under DARPA Toolbox.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.