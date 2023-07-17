News & Insights

Commodities

Ceva challenges France's decision in bird flu vaccine tender

July 17, 2023 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - France's Ceva animal health has filed an interim order with a Paris court to contest France's decision not to choose its vaccine against bird flu in a tender, the company said on Monday.

France has chosen German company Boehringer Ingelheim to supply the 80 million doses of bird flu vaccines needed for its vaccination campaign to start in October, an agriculture ministry spokesperson told Reuters last week.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.