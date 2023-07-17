Ceva challenges France's decision in bird flu vaccine tender

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - France's Ceva animal health has filed an interim order with a Paris court to contest France's decision not to choose its vaccine against bird flu in a tender, the company said on Monday.

France has chosen German company Boehringer Ingelheim to supply the 80 million doses of bird flu vaccines needed for its vaccination campaign to start in October, an agriculture ministry spokesperson told Reuters last week.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

