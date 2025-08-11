Ceva Beats Estimates in Fiscal Q2

Key Points Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) exceeded analyst expectations for both GAAP revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share in Q2 2025.

Critical metrics such as revenue, net income, and GAAP gross margin all declined compared to Q2 2024.

Management signaled growth in the second half of fiscal 2025.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA), a core supplier of chip design intellectual property (IP) for wireless connectivity and edge artificial intelligence (AI), reported its second quarter 2025 results on August 11, 2025. The most notable news was a modest beat on both revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) versus market expectations. Revenue (GAAP) was $25.7 million, above the analyst estimate of $25.4 million, while non-GAAP EPS was $0.07 compared to the estimate of $0.052. Despite this, key performance indicators including revenue and GAAP profitability fell year over year. The quarter showed signals of stabilization, but also highlighted persistent challenges in restoring growth and margins.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.07 $0.052 $0.17 (58.8%) Revenue (GAAP) $25.7 million $25.4 million $28.4 million (9.5%) Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) 87% 91% (4.0 pp) Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $0.8 million $4.4 million (81.8%) Net Income (Non-GAAP) $1.8 million $4.2 million (57.1%)

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

Ceva provides semiconductor IP that enables connectivity and smart processing for consumer, industrial, and automotive markets. Its technology is embedded inside chips for wireless communications, sensor fusion (combining data from different sensors), and AI computation at the device edge. The company licenses its designs to semiconductor firms and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), who integrate the IP into their products and pay royalties based on shipments.

Main business areas include wireless connectivity platforms such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular IP, alongside processor blocks for edge AI, often called neuromorphic processing units (NPUs) and digital signal processors (DSPs). The company’s competitive strengths are rooted in a large market share for wireless IP, an expanding portfolio in edge AI technology, and multi-year design partnerships with chipmakers and OEMs. Success relies on leading the market in technology standards, capturing new growth from smart edge devices, nurturing deep customer relationships, and converting design wins into future royalty streams.

Quarter in Review: Financial Performance and Business Developments

Ceva marginally outperformed analyst expectations for both GAAP revenue and non-GAAP EPS. GAAP revenue rose sequentially compared to Q1 2025 GAAP revenue fell 9.5% from the same quarter of the prior year (Q2 2024). The non-GAAP EPS result of $0.07, exceeding the $0.05 consensus, was supported by demand for AI NPUs, record highs in cellular IoT and Wi-Fi 6 royalties, and disciplined expense management.

Total revenue was driven by $15.0 million in licensing and related revenues and $10.7 million in royalty revenue (GAAP). However, Licensing and related revenue decreased by 13.3% compared to the same quarter a year ago, and royalty revenue decreased by 4.5% compared to the second quarter of 2024. Licensing and related revenue (GAAP) remained above $15 million for the fifth consecutive quarter, with GAAP licensing revenue at $15.0 million. Royalty revenue softness was tied to slower shipments in some customer segments, particularly lower-end smartphones and a delayed ramp for one industrial client.

Margins continued to narrow, with non-GAAP gross margin at 87%, down four percentage points from the previous year’s 91%. This compression reflects both competitive factors and a more significant allocation of engineering and support effort for advanced customer projects. Non-GAAP operating income dropped sharply to $0.8 million from $4.4 million a year earlier. Non-GAAP net income halved to $1.8 million, with GAAP metrics showing ongoing losses -- $3.7 million net loss under GAAP, compared to a $0.3 million loss last year. While operating expenses were managed tightly, with research and development costs flat at $18.8 million (GAAP), slower revenue and higher administrative expenses cut into profitability.

On the strategic side, Ceva maintained its market leadership in wireless communications IP, reporting 488 million devices shipped using its designs. The company hit a milestone with over 20 billion cumulative Ceva-powered devices shipped and posted record shipments for cellular Internet-of-Things (IoT) modules and Wi-Fi 6 chips. In AI, it executed four new licensing deals for its NeuPro NPU product family -- processors tailored for on-device (edge) artificial intelligence -- which management described as a "pivotal moment" in customer adoption. The company also clinched two automotive IP licensing wins with US-based companies related to V2X (vehicle-to-everything) and 4D radar technology, broadening its reach in automotive safety and advanced sensing.

Across the quarter, 13 new licensing agreements were signed, serving a mix of existing and first-time customers, including four deals with major OEMs. This mix highlights Ceva’s ability to attract fresh business while deepening ties with key industry players. Specifically, the automotive and edge AI segments are becoming more significant contributors to future pipeline and royalty opportunities.

At quarter-end, it reported $29.1 million in cash and $128.4 million in marketable securities and bank deposits. The company repurchased 300,000 shares worth approximately $6.2 million, returning capital to shareholders even as the business posted a GAAP operating loss. R&D investment stayed consistent to support product innovation, an important element for maintaining technology leadership in emerging standards such as Wi-Fi 7 and advanced AI applications.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Considerations

Management stated an expectation for both sequential and year-over-year growth in the second half of fiscal 2025. Previously, leadership had lowered anticipated annual revenue growth to a low single-digit percentage for 2025, citing ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and muted expectations for royalty trends.

Investors should watch for signs that Ceva can turn its pipeline of licensing wins in AI, automotive, and next-generation wireless technologies into growing streams of royalties and revenue. Metrics such as shipment volumes for new wireless and AI-enabled devices, operating margin performance, and the scale of future customer agreements will be important.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

