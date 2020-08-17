CETV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (Symbol: CETV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.02, changing hands as low as $4.01 per share. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CETV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CETV's low point in its 52 week range is $1.80 per share, with $5.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.07.

