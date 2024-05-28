News & Insights

Stocks

Cettire Ltd.: Substantial Shareholding Shift

May 28, 2024 — 03:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cettire Ltd. (AU:CTT) has released an update.

Cettire Ltd. has experienced a notable change in substantial holdings, with voting power adjustments reported by Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd and its associates. The adjustments reflect transactions in ordinary shares, leading to a shift in voting power from 14.17% to 15.24%. This change in substantial holdings could signal significant moves in the company’s ownership structure, potentially impacting Cettire’s market position.

For further insights into AU:CTT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.