Cettire Ltd.: Substantial Shareholding Shift

Cettire Ltd. (AU:CTT) has released an update.

Cettire Ltd. has experienced a notable change in substantial holdings, with voting power adjustments reported by Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd and its associates. The adjustments reflect transactions in ordinary shares, leading to a shift in voting power from 14.17% to 15.24%. This change in substantial holdings could signal significant moves in the company’s ownership structure, potentially impacting Cettire’s market position.

For further insights into AU:CTT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.