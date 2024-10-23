Cettire Ltd Sees Shift in Substantial Holdings

Cettire Ltd. (AU:CTT) has released an update.

Cettire Ltd has experienced a shift in its substantial holdings, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. now holding significant voting power through its interests in various securities. This change underscores the dynamic nature of investment activities and the influence of major financial entities in the market.

