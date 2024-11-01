News & Insights

Stocks

Cettire Ltd Sees Morgan Stanley Exit Substantial Holding

November 01, 2024 — 03:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cettire Ltd. (AU:CTT) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders in Cettire Ltd as of October 30, 2024. This change follows a series of buying and selling activities conducted by Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited. The shift in holdings reflects a dynamic trading strategy in the company’s ordinary shares.

For further insights into AU:CTT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.