Cettire Ltd Sees Morgan Stanley Exit Substantial Holding

Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders in Cettire Ltd as of October 30, 2024. This change follows a series of buying and selling activities conducted by Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited. The shift in holdings reflects a dynamic trading strategy in the company’s ordinary shares.

