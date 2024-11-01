News & Insights

Stocks

Cettire Ltd. Sees Change in Substantial Holder

November 01, 2024 — 03:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cettire Ltd. (AU:CTT) has released an update.

Cettire Ltd. announced that First Sentier Investors has ceased being a substantial holder in the company as of October 30, 2024, marking a change in their voting securities. This development might impact investor sentiment and the stock’s performance in financial markets. Observers will be keen to see how this shift influences Cettire’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:CTT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.