Cettire Ltd. Sees Change in Substantial Holder

Cettire Ltd. (AU:CTT) has released an update.

Cettire Ltd. announced that First Sentier Investors has ceased being a substantial holder in the company as of October 30, 2024, marking a change in their voting securities. This development might impact investor sentiment and the stock’s performance in financial markets. Observers will be keen to see how this shift influences Cettire’s strategic direction.

