Cettire Ltd. AGM Resolutions Passed Successfully

Cettire Limited, a global online retailer of luxury goods, announced that all resolutions presented at its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed. The meeting included the re-election of several key non-executive directors, reflecting strong shareholder support. Cettire continues to maintain its robust position in the luxury market.

