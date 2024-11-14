News & Insights

Stocks

Cettire Ltd. AGM Resolutions Passed Successfully

November 14, 2024 — 01:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cettire Ltd. (AU:CTT) has released an update.

Cettire Limited, a global online retailer of luxury goods, announced that all resolutions presented at its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed. The meeting included the re-election of several key non-executive directors, reflecting strong shareholder support. Cettire continues to maintain its robust position in the luxury market.

For further insights into AU:CTT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.