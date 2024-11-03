Cettire Director Increases Shareholding, Signals Confidence

Cettire Ltd. (AU:CTT) has released an update.

Cettire Ltd. has announced a change in the indirect shareholding of its director, Jonathan Gidney, who recently purchased 10,000 ordinary shares, raising his total holdings to 20,000. The shares were acquired through an on-market purchase valued at $14,900. This move reflects a strategic increase in investment by the director and may signal confidence in the company’s future prospects.

