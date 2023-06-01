Cettire (ASX:CTT) Price Target Increased by 8.70% to 2.55

The average one-year price target for Cettire (ASX:CTT) has been revised to 2.55 / share. This is an increase of 8.70% from the prior estimate of 2.35 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.52 to a high of 2.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.01% from the latest reported closing price of 2.09 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cettire. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTT is 0.29%, an increase of 13.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.70% to 1,147K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EKGAX - Wells Fargo Global Small Cap Fund (f holds 680K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 736K shares, representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTT by 13.24% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 467K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares, representing an increase of 10.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTT by 57.71% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.