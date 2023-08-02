Cettire (ASX:CTT) Price Target Increased by 56.00% to 3.98

The average one-year price target for Cettire (ASX:CTT) has been revised to 3.98 / share. This is an increase of 56.00% from the prior estimate of 2.55 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.94 to a high of 4.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.94% from the latest reported closing price of 2.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cettire. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTT is 0.22%, a decrease of 22.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.91% to 1,627K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EKGAX - Wells Fargo Global Small Cap Fund (f holds 644K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares, representing a decrease of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTT by 3.83% over the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 517K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 467K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares, representing an increase of 10.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTT by 57.71% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

