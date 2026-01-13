Cettire (ASX:CTT) Price Target Decreased by 12.32% to 0.62

The average one-year price target for Cettire (ASX:CTT) has been revised to $0.62 / share. This is a decrease of 12.32% from the prior estimate of $0.70 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.20 to a high of $1.06 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.28% from the latest reported closing price of $0.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cettire. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 12.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTT is 0.00%, an increase of 11.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.38% to 12,742K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,316K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,843K shares , representing an increase of 14.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTT by 37.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,771K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 1,481K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,411K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 951K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTT by 61.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.