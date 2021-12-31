CES to now end sooner than planned on Omicron concerns

Dec 31 (Reuters) - CES, the global tech and gadget show, will now end a day earlier than planned, on Jan. 7, the organizer Consumer Technology Association said on Friday, as Omicron concerns grow in the United States.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

