CES to now end sooner than planned on Omicron concerns

Dec 31 (Reuters) - CES, the global tech and gadget show, will now end a day earlier than planned, on Jan. 7, the organizer Consumer Technology Association said on Friday, as Omicron concerns grow in the United States.

