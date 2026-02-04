CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) Price Target Increased by 16.59% to 15.24

The average one-year price target for CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) has been revised to $15.24 / share. This is an increase of 16.59% from the prior estimate of $13.07 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $17.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.85% from the latest reported closing price of $14.96 / share.

CES Energy Solutions Maintains 1.16% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.16%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.12% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in CES Energy Solutions. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEU is 0.17%, an increase of 0.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.49% to 27,860K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 6,250K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,450K shares , representing an increase of 12.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEU by 28.73% over the last quarter.

PNSAX - Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Class C shares holds 3,323K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,725K shares , representing a decrease of 12.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEU by 23.17% over the last quarter.

FDSCX - Fidelity Stock Selector Small Cap Fund holds 3,166K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,732K shares , representing an increase of 13.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEU by 24.69% over the last quarter.

FSOPX - Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 2,398K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,035K shares , representing an increase of 15.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEU by 26.61% over the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,874K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,887K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEU by 7.00% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

