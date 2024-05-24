News & Insights

CES Energy Solutions Strengthens Capital Structure

May 24, 2024 — 12:07 pm EDT

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) has released an update.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. has successfully completed a $200 million private placement of 6.875% senior unsecured notes due in 2029. The proceeds will be used to pay off existing debts, resulting in a stronger capital structure and reduced capital costs. The offering, managed by a syndicate led by BMO Capital Markets and TD Securities, was exclusive to non-U.S. investors under certain exemptions.

