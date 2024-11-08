CES Energy Solutions price target raised to C$11.75 at Raymond James

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) to C$11.75 from C$10.75 and keeps a Strong Buy rating on the shares.

