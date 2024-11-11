CES Energy Solutions price target raised to C$10.50 from C$9 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) to C$10.50 from C$9 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
