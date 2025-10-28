CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) Price Target Increased by 11.33% to 8.18

The average one-year price target for CES Energy Solutions (OTCPK:CESDF) has been revised to $8.18 / share. This is an increase of 11.33% from the prior estimate of $7.35 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.40 to a high of $9.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.05% from the latest reported closing price of $5.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in CES Energy Solutions. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CESDF is 0.17%, an increase of 15.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 33,369K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 6,250K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,450K shares , representing an increase of 12.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CESDF by 28.73% over the last quarter.

PNSAX - Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Class C shares holds 3,323K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,725K shares , representing a decrease of 12.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CESDF by 23.17% over the last quarter.

FDSCX - Fidelity Stock Selector Small Cap Fund holds 3,166K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,732K shares , representing an increase of 13.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CESDF by 24.69% over the last quarter.

FSOPX - Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 2,398K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,035K shares , representing an increase of 15.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CESDF by 26.61% over the last quarter.

FSCDX - Fidelity Advisor Small Cap Fund holds 2,213K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

