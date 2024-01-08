CES 2024: What To Expect From The Biggest Technology Show Of The Year

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 is the biggest technology show of the year, promising to give us a glimpse at some of the most exciting and cutting-edge products from some of the most innovative companies of the world.

CES is held in Las Vegas every year in January, with hundreds of tech companies showing off their latest and upcoming products and services.

This year, CES will begin on Jan. 9 and will go on until Jan. 12. However, several companies, including tech giants like Samsung and LG, have already shown off some of their upcoming products and technologies.

Here's what we expect to see at the CES 2024 show.

Artificial Intelligence

This year's CES event is expected to feature some interesting new announcements featuring artificial intelligence (AI).

While tech companies have been launching AI-powered products and services for several years now, the massive buzz around this cutting-edge technology thanks to the popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Futuristic TVs And Displays

Television and displays are amongst the biggest attractions at CES, and that continues to be the case even this year.

Two of the pioneers in display technology and Korean compatriots, LG and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (OTCPK: SSNLF), have already shown off their upcoming cutting-edge display technologies.

While LG has shown off a transparent TV, Samsung has also shown off a prototype of a similar MicroLED transparent display technology. Dell (NYSE:DELL), too, has unveiled a curved 40-inch 5K monitor. Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has launched its first own-branded TVs. Razer has also unveiled the world's first 16-inch OLED display with 240Hz refresh rate with its Blade 16 laptop.

Laptops And AI PCs

Computing products and laptops also see plenty of action at the CES every year. This time around, though, with Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) trying to make 2024 the year of AI PC, we could see the first laptops and personal computers arriving with new AI features.

One of those features could be the new Copilot key on the keyboard that Microsoft announced earlier this month.

Gaming

Gaming devices – including laptops – are expected to be another major draw at CES 2024. Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is expected to announce a new graphics card for gamers.

Acer has also announced a massive 57-inch monitor with miniLED backlight for improved contrast. It comes equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium for reducing screen-tearing during gaming.

