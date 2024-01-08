CES 2024: 5 Stocks To Watch For At Large Technology Conference

The CES 2024 conference kicked off this week and runs through Jan. 12 with themes highlighted this year including digital health, automotive, television, robots and artificial intelligence.

What Happened: The media portion of CES 2024 kicked off and several companies including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) have already made the most of their time to announce several new products and partnerships.

Here's a look at other companies that could make a big splash at the event later this week.

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT): The large retailer doesn't jump out as a company that will make a splash at a large technology conference. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon will be part of a keynote presentation where he will share the company's vision to use technology to "usher in the next generation of retail." With the growing shift to e-commerce over physical retail, McMillon's comments could be important for the retail sector.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC): Chipmaker Intel will take part in a keynote with CEO Pat Gelsinger talking about Intel's role in making artificial intelligence more accessible.

"AI is fueling a fundamental shift, driving interconnectivity between technology and humanity," Gelsinger said.

Gelsinger said the talk will explore how chips are enabling artificial intelligence capabilities for consumers and businesses.

Along with the keynote, Intel will also have other executives talking on panels and will host a half-day conference track on Jan. 10.

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC): The automotive company will reveal a new electric vehicle series at CES 2024, which could be a catalyst for the stock during the trading week. The company revealed the Afeela brand through a partnership with Sony Group Corp (NYSE:SONY) at CES 2023. It is unclear if the company's plans to reveal a new EV series in 2024 are part of that collaboration or something new.

XPeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV): The electric vehicle company will be present at CES 2024 with its Xpeng Aeroht flying car unit. Said to be the largest flying-car company in Asia, HT Flying Car is working on delivering "the cars of the future" that will be safe for users. X2, the company's first crewed eVTOL, was the first to receive a Chinese flight permit. The company announced X3, a prototype two-seat vehicle in September.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX): The streaming company will highlight one of its highly anticipated future series, an adaptation of the bestselling book, "The Three-Body Problem." The series adaptation comes from "Game of Thrones" series-creating duo David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

The streaming company's immersive experience will be part of CES 2024 and could increase awareness of the series, along with a trailer for the series. This marks the first booth on the main CES show floor for Netflix.

"An otherworldly headset will transport CES attendees into the mysterious world of ‘3 Body Problem' in a fun and experiential way, showcasing the series' genre-bending high stakes," the company said, as shared by Variety.

The immersive experience will see people use a gaming headset to view the trailer, following a storyline in the series of gaming headsets being used to transport into an unknown world.

The first episode of "3 Body Problem" premieres on Netflix on March 21, 2024.

