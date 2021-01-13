CES 2021 To Feature More Than 1900 Exhibitors

(RTTNews) - CES 2021, the world's largest tech show, began earlier this week as an all-digital event and with no in-person attendance for the first time ever, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show is seen as a global stage for displaying the latest products and technologies in consumer electronics.

The CES is organized by the Consumer Technology Association or CTA, the trade association representing the $422 billion U.S. consumer technology industry that supports 18 million jobs.

The CES attracts a lot of attention from world media as it is the platform where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace.

CES 2021 takes place from Monday, January 11, through Thursday, January 14. This year's event will feature more than 1,900 exhibitors representing the tech industry and more than 100 conference sessions.

It will showcase the latest trends and innovation in artificial intelligence, 5G, digital health, smart cities, and vehicle technology, among others.

The exhibitors include tech giants such as Canon, Hisense, Intel, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Philips, Sony, Samsung Electronics, TCL and Voxx.

Non-traditional tech companies exhibitors include Bridgestone, Caterpillar, Indy Autonomous Challenge, John Deere, L'Oréal and Procter & Gamble.

Media Day on January 11 provided a sneak peek at the expected themes and trends for CES 2021. These include a smarter home that creates a home, office and workout space; sustainable products for a longer and safer future; and transportation and mobility innovations.

Following Media Day, Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg delivered a keynote focused on 5G.

Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO of General Motors, presented the official opening keynote address on January 12, where she shared the automaker's transformational strategy to advance mobility.

CES 2021 attendees will be able to view the latest product launches, engage with global brands and startups, and receive recommendations based on their personal preferences. A live anchor desk will serve as a "home base" to guide audiences through the digital experience.

"CES looks different this year, but the foundation of the show - innovation, connection, collaboration - remains strong and consistent. The digital transformation will continue for years, even as we return to Las Vegas in 2022," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA.

