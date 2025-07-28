CervoMed's Neflamapimod Shows Sustained Slowing Of Disease Progression In Lewy Body Dementia

(RTTNews) - CervoMed Inc. (CRVO) has announced positive 32-week data from the Extension phase of its phase IIb RewinD-LB trial of oral investigational drug Neflamapimod for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies, and shares are up over 5% at $9.49 in premarket trading today.

Dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) is a progressive disease where a protein known as alpha-synuclein builds up to form structures called Lewy bodies in the parts of the brain that control cognition, behaviour, and movements. Currently, there are no approved drugs for this condition.

According to the trial results, oral Neflamapimod continued to demonstrate slowing of disease progression and demonstrated an effect on a plasma marker of neurodegeneration in patients with DLB.

Patients treated with Neflamapimod showed a 54% risk reduction in clinically significant worsening compared to control at Week 32 of treatment. This risk reduction improved to 64% among patients who have minimal evidence of Alzheimer's Disease (AD) co-pathology, noted the company.

CervoMed also revealed that there was a statistically significant reduction from baseline in plasma levels of Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein (GFAP) at week 32 of the Extension Phase of the RewinD-LB trial.

GFAP is a protein that is expressed by numerous cell types of the central nervous system (CNS), including astrocytes and ependymal cells, during development. It is one of the most promising biomarkers for the early diagnosis of dementia.

Commenting on the results, Lawrence Honig, Professor of Neurology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, said, "This level of effect, if confirmed in a Phase 3 pivotal trial, would be an important advance in the unmet treatment needs of patients with DLB, the second most common dementia, which is a challenging disease, due to its involvement of both movement and cognition, and due to the lack of effective current treatments."

