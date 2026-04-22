CervoMed's Neflamapimod Shows Improved Basal Forebrain Volume In Dementia With LB; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - CervoMed Inc. (CRVO), a clinical-stage company, on Wednesday presented the placebo-controlled magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) analyses showing that Neflamapimod may increase the size and enhance the function of the basal forebrain in patients with dementia with Lewy bodies or DLB at the 2026 AAN Annual Meeting in Chicago.

Dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) is a form of dementia characterised by abnormal protein deposits, or Lewy bodies, in the brain, which disrupt normal brain function over time.

Neflamapimod

Neflamapimod is an investigational, orally administered small-molecule drug that readily crosses the blood-brain barrier and selectively inhibits the alpha isoform of p38 MAP kinase, a key driver of neuroinflammation and synaptic dysfunction.

Trial Details

The initial phase of RewinD-LB was a randomised, 16-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating oral Neflamapimod (40mg TID) in 159 participants with DLB, followed by a 32-week neflamapimod-only treatment extension phase.

Structural and functional MRI were performed at baseline, week 16, and week 48 in patients enrolled in the RewinD-LB trial in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Volumes (mm3) of the left and right BF and Nucleus basalis of Meynert (NbM) and functional connectivity between the BF and NbM to the default mode network (DMN) were quantified. Key Findings

At week 16, the mean change from baseline in right BF volume decreased (-13.3±6 mm3) with placebo and increased with Neflamapimod (+10.9 ± 7.3 mm3).

In percentage terms, the right BF volume was increased by 3.5 ± 2.5% with Neflamapimod treatment and decreased by 4.2 ± 1.9% with placebo.

The functional connectivity results showed the following,

During the placebo-controlled period, there were no differences in functional connectivity measures. But at the end of the extension, compared to the start, right BF-to-default mode network (DMN) static functional connectivity was significantly increased.

In percentage terms, right BF-to-DMN static functional connectivity increased by 46% during the extension.

Results from the RewinD-LB Phase 2b clinical trial were consistent with preclinical studies demonstrating that, in the early stages of the neurodegenerative process, disease progression in the basal forebrain may be reversible.

Notably, DLB is the second most common progressive dementia, after Alzheimer's disease, affecting millions worldwide, and has no specifically approved disease-modifying therapies in the United States or the European Union.

CRVO has traded between $3.51 and $13.13 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $3.89.

CRVO is currently up 4.88% at $4.08.

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