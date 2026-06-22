BioTech
CRVO

CervoMed Unveils $10 Mln Offering Of Shares; Stock Down

June 22, 2026 — 03:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CervoMed Inc. (CRVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for age-related brain disorders, announced and priced its offering of 2.5 million shares of common stock at $4.00 per share. The gross proceeds are expected to be $10 million.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 22, 2026, and H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

CervoMed's lead investigational drug candidate is Neflamapimod, an oral small molecule, and the company recently completed the Phase 2b RewinD-LB trial, which evaluated Neflamapimod in patients with dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), enriched for those without co-pathology of Alzheimer's disease.

According to CervoMed, initiating a Phase 3 trial in DLB is contingent on establishing a partnership and/or securing additional financing.

CRVO has traded between $2.13 and $13.13 since June 2025. The stock closed Thursday's(June 18, 2026) trade at $4.24, up 11.29%.

In the overnight market, CRVO is down 5.66% at $4.00.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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