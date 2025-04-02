BioTech
CervoMed To Present Phase 2b Data On Neflamapimod's Impact On DLB At AD/PD 2025

April 02, 2025 — 11:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CervoMed Inc. (CRVO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Wednesday announced that investigators will present results from the Phase 2b RewinD-LB study demonstrating that neflamapimod slows clinical progression in Dementia with Lewy Bodies or DLB at the AD/PD 2025 conference on April 5, 2025.

The study's 16-week Extension phase showed that neflamapimod led to improvements in cognitive and motor function, with a clinically meaningful reduction in disease progression compared to controls, as measured by CDR-SB (Clinical Dementia Rating Sum of Boxes) and CGIC (Clinical Global Impression of Change).

Patients receiving the New Capsules, which achieved target plasma drug levels, experienced:

-- Slower clinical decline compared to those on the Old Capsules and placebo.

-- A 40 percent lower incidence of worsening symptoms.

-- Significantly fewer falls (4 percent vs. 15.2 percent with Old Capsules and 19.7 percent with placebo).

Both the New and Old Capsules were well-tolerated, with no new safety concerns identified.

CervoMed plans to complete the full 32-week Extension phase in 2025 and engage with regulatory authorities to finalize plans for a Phase 3 trial.

These findings provide proof-of-concept for neflamapimod as a potential disease-modifying therapy for DLB, a condition with no currently approved treatments that slow disease progression.

Currently, CRVO is trading at $13.07 up by 31.76 percent on the Nasdaq.

