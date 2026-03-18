CervoMed Narrows Cash Runway As It Prepares For Multiple 2026 Clinical Milestones

(RTTNews) - CervoMed Inc. (CRVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for age-related brain disorders, reported its full-year 2025 financial results while outlining a catalyst-heavy year ahead driven by its lead program, Neflamapimod.

The company said it made meaningful progress in 2025 and early 2026, highlighted by positive Phase 2b RewinD-LB data in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and alignment with the U.S. FDA and global regulators on the design of its planned Phase 3 trial. CervoMed has now selected the formulation, dose and dosing regimen- 50 mg three times daily- that will move forward into Phase 3.

CEO John Alam noted that the company is "looking ahead to a catalyst-driven 2026," with several clinical readouts expected in the second half of the year, including topline data from two Phase 2a studies and launch of a new ALS trial.

For the full year 2025, CervoMed reported a net loss of $27.0 million, compared with a net loss of $16.2 million in 2024.

Grant revenue declined to $4.0 million, reflecting the completion of the Phase 2b RewinD-LB study.

The company ended the year with $20.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, which it expects will fund operations for approximately six months from the date of the announcement.

CervoMed's pipeline includes Neflamapimod, its lead oral small-molecule inhibitor targeting neuroinflammation, and EIP200, a novel co-crystal formulation in preclinical development for multiple CNS disorders.

Neflamapimod is being advanced across four clinical programs. In dementia with Lewy bodies, the company plans to initiate a Phase 3 trial in the second half of 2026, subject to securing sufficient funding. Additional data supporting the selected patient population and dosing regimen will be presented at the AD/PD 2026 Scientific Conference in Copenhagen this March.

In recovery after ischemic stroke, CervoMed expects to complete enrollment in its Phase 2a RESTORE trial by mid-2026 and report topline data in the second half of 2026.

In non-fluent variant primary progressive aphasia (nfvPPA), the company anticipates completing enrollment in its Phase 2a study in mid-2026. Initial biomarker data are expected around the same time, followed by topline clinical results in the second half of 2026.

Neflamapimod is also being advanced into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) through the EXPERTS-ALS platform trial in the United Kingdom, with first patient dosing expected by the end of 2026.

Beyond its lead molecule, CervoMed continues to progress EIP200, a novel co-crystal formulation currently in preclinical development for multiple CNS indications.

CRVO has traded between $3.58 and $16.94 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading session at $4.53, up 5.10%. During after-hours, the stock rose further to $4.57, up 0.88%.

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