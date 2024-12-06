CervoMed initiated with Buy into ‘binary readout’ at Roth MKM

Roth MKM last night initiated coverage of CervoMed (CRVO) with a Buy rating and $45 price target The firm says central to its bullish thesis is neflamapimod’s efficacy in a Phase 2a study in pure dementia with Lewy bodies patients, positive expectations for the Phase 2b readout anticipated in Q4 and the potential to be the first mover. The company has a “blockbuster molecule” on the verge of a “binary readout” anticipated in Q4, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

