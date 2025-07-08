CervoMed Inc. to Present Late-Breaking Data on Neflamapimod at Alzheimer’s Association International Congress 2025

CervoMed will present late-breaking findings on neflamapimod for dementia with Lewy bodies at AAIC 2025 in Toronto.

CervoMed Inc. announced that it will present late-breaking topics at the Alzheimer's Association International Congress (AAIC) 2025 in Toronto from July 27-31, focusing on new findings from its Phase 2b study of neflamapimod for dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). The presentations will discuss the effects of neflamapimod, a p38α kinase inhibitor, on clinical progression in DLB patients without Alzheimer's co-pathology, along with insights on how Alzheimer's co-pathology impacts treatment response. The in-person and virtual poster presentations will be available on the company's website after the event. CervoMed is dedicated to developing therapies for age-related neurological disorders, with neflamapimod targeting synaptic dysfunction associated with neurodegenerative diseases.

Full Release



BOSTON, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders, today announced it will deliver Developing Topics (late-breaking) virtual and in-person poster presentations at Alzheimer’s Association



®



International Congress (AAIC) 2025, being held on July 27 – 31, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. The Company will be presenting the results, including new results, from the RewinD-LB Phase 2b study of neflamapimod in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).







Details of the AAIC Developing Topics presentations are as follow:









Poster Title:



Effects of neflamapimod (p38α kinase inhibitor) on clinical progression in patients with dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) without Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Co-Pathology







Format:



In-person Poster







Session Name:



Developing Topics: Drug Development







Poster Number:



#108769







Date and Time:



Sunday, July 27, 2025 from 7:30 AM – 4:15 PM EDT











Poster Title:



Impact of AD Co-Pathology on Response to Neflamapimod (p38α Kinase Inhibitor) in Patients with Dementia with Lewy Bodies







Format:



Virtual Presentation







Session Name:



Developing Topics







Poster Number:



#108885





The posters will be accessible in the Investor section of the CervoMed website



https://www.cervomed.com/



following the presentation.







About CervoMed







CervoMed is a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. The Company is currently developing neflamapimod, an investigational, orally administered small molecule brain penetrant that inhibits p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase alpha. Neflamapimod has the potential to treat synaptic dysfunction, the reversible aspect of the underlying neurodegenerative processes that cause disease in DLB and certain other major neurological disorders. Neflamapimod is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with DLB.







Investor Contact:







PJ Kelleher





LifeSci Advisors







Investors@cervomed.com







617-430-7579



