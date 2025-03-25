CervoMed Inc. to Present Findings on Neflamapimod in Dementia with Lewy Bodies at AP/PD™ Conference 2025

CervoMed Inc. will present Phase 2b study results of neflamapimod for dementia with Lewy bodies at an upcoming conference.

Quiver AI Summary

CervoMed Inc. has announced that it will present at the 19th International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurologic Disorders in Vienna, Austria, from April 1-5, 2025. The presentation will focus on the RewinD-LB Phase 2b study of neflamapimod for treating dementia with Lewy bodies. Key speakers include CervoMed's CEO John Alam and Dr. Stephen Gomperts from Harvard Medical School. The session is scheduled for April 5, 2025, and the presentation will cover the efficacy and safety results of the clinical trial. Following the event, details will be made available on CervoMed's website. The company is dedicated to developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders, with neflamapimod targeting synaptic dysfunction related to these conditions.

Potential Positives

CervoMed will present findings from a Phase 2b study of neflamapimod at a prominent international conference, which may enhance its visibility within the neurological research community.

The participation of the CEO and a key researcher from Harvard Medical School in the presentation underscores the credibility and importance of the company's research.

The ongoing investigation of neflamapimod positions CervoMed as a potential innovator in treating dementia with Lewy bodies, addressing a significant unmet medical need.

Potential Negatives

Company is still in clinical stages with its key treatment neflamapimod, indicating uncertainty about market viability and future revenue generation.

Details of the study results are not provided in the press release, potentially leading to speculation or concern about the outcomes presented at the upcoming conference.

The reliance on a single investigational drug (neflamapimod) for treatment in a niche market may raise concerns about the company's long-term sustainability and potential for diversification.

FAQ

What is the focus of CervoMed Inc.?

CervoMed Inc. focuses on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders, particularly dementia with Lewy bodies.

When and where is the upcoming AP/PD™ conference?

The 19th International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases will be held from April 1-5, 2025, in Vienna, Austria.

What will CervoMed present at the AP/PD™ conference?

CervoMed will present detailed analyses from the Extension Phase of the RewinD-LB Phase 2b study of neflamapimod in dementia with Lewy bodies.

Who are the presenters for CervoMed's oral presentation?

John Alam, MD, CEO of CervoMed, and Stephen Gomperts, MD, PhD, will present at the conference.

How can I access the presentation abstract after it is delivered?

The abstract will be available in the Investor section of the CervoMed website following the presentation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CRVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $CRVO stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CRVO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRVO in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CRVO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRVO forecast page.

Full Release



BOSTON, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders, today announced it will deliver an oral presentation at the 19



th



International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurologic Disorders (AP/PD™), being held on April 1-5, 2025 in in Vienna, Austria. The Company will be presenting detailed analyses from the Extension Phase of the RewinD-LB Phase 2b study of neflamapimod in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).







Details of the AP/PD™ presentation are as follow:









Abstract Title:



Efficacy and safety results of the RewinD-LB Phase 2b clinical trial of neflamapimod in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB)







Format:



Oral Presentation







Presenters:



John Alam, MD, CEO of CervoMed and Co-Principal Investigator of the RewinD-LB Study and Stephen Gomperts, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School and Director, Lewy Body Dementia Unit at the Massachusetts General Hospital.







Session Name:



Advances in PD, LBD, and MSA Drug Development







Presentation Date and Time:



Saturday, April 5th, 2025, 18.25-18.40 pm CET





The abstract will be accessible in the Investor section of the CervoMed website



https://www.cervomed.com/



following the presentation.







About CervoMed







CervoMed is a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. The Company is currently developing neflamapimod, an investigational, orally administered small molecule brain penetrant that inhibits p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase alpha. Neflamapimod has the potential to treat synaptic dysfunction, the reversible aspect of the underlying neurodegenerative processes that causes disease in DLB and certain other major neurological disorders. Neflamapimod is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b trial in patients with DLB.







Investor Contact:







PJ Kelleher





LifeSci Advisors







Investors@cervomed.com







617-430-7579



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.