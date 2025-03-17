CervoMed Inc. Full Year Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - CervoMed Inc. (CRVO) released Loss for its full year of -$16.29 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$16.29 million, or -$2.02 per share. This compares with -$2.17 million, or -$0.82 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 36.4% to $9.74 million from $7.14 million last year.

CervoMed Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

