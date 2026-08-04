BioTech
CRVO

CervoMed Gains UK Innovation Passport For Advancing Neflamapimod In Lewy Body Dementia

August 04, 2026 — 12:57 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CervoMed Inc. (CRVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Tuesday reported that its drug candidate Neflamapimod has received an Innovation Passport to enter the UK's Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) for development in treating Dementia with Lewy Bodies.

With the passport, the company may subsequently gain guidance from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the National Health System (NHS), and various health technology assessment (HTA) bodies, including the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC), the All Wales Therapeutics and Toxicology Centre (AWTTC), and the Department of Health of Northern Ireland.

Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB) is one of the most common progressive dementia disorders, second only to Alzheimer's disease. Symptoms may include cognitive decline and fluctuations, visual hallucinations, sleep disorders, and Parkinsonian motor symptoms. While there are medications for managing these symptoms, there are no approved therapies that address DLB alone.

Neflamapimod is an investigational, orally administered, small-molecule drug designed to cross the blood-brain barrier and inhibit an isoform of p38 MAP kinase. The enzyme has been identified as a key driver of neuroinflammation and synaptic dysfunction and showed restored function in the basal forebrain cholinergic system in preclinical studies.

Previous results from the Phase 1, Phase 2a AscenD-LB, and Phase 2b RewinD-LB trials conducted on over 800 patients established an improvement in dementia severity and functional mobility following treatment with neflamapimod.

Additionally, Neflamapimod is also being assessed for facilitating recovery after ischemic stroke, and primary progressive aphasia.

CRVO is currently trading at $2.71, up 4.23%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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