News & Insights

Stocks
CRVO

CervoMed appoints Ordonez, Rosch as SVPs

November 13, 2024 — 08:26 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

CervoMed (CRVO) reported two senior leadership appointments to advance continued development of neflamapimod. Claudia Ordonez, MD, joined CervoMed as Senior Vice President, SVP, Medical Science in October 2024. Additionally, Mark De Rosch, Ph.D., FRAPS, recently joined CervoMed as Senior Vice President, Regulatory and Government Affairs and Program Management.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CRVO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRVO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.