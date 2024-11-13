CervoMed appoints Ordonez, Rosch as SVPs

CervoMed (CRVO) reported two senior leadership appointments to advance continued development of neflamapimod. Claudia Ordonez, MD, joined CervoMed as Senior Vice President, SVP, Medical Science in October 2024. Additionally, Mark De Rosch, Ph.D., FRAPS, recently joined CervoMed as Senior Vice President, Regulatory and Government Affairs and Program Management.
