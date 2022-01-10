Cerus Preliminary 2021 Product Revenue To Exceed Its Guidance Range - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cerus Corporation (CERS) reported preliminary fourth quarter product revenue of $39.9 million, an increase of 41% from a year ago. The company expects preliminary full-year 2021 product revenue to be $130.9 million, exceeding the most recent 2021 product revenue guidance range of $127-$129 million.

The company expects full-year 2022 product revenue to be in the range of $157-$164 million, representing growth of approximately 20%-25%.

Cerus said it is beginning the nationwide launch early for INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex after one of the company's blood center production partners, Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, received its BLA approval from FDA.

