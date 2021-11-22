Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) shareholders have earned a 11% CAGR over the last three years

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are likely to underperform. That's what has happened with the Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) share price. It's up 35% over three years, but that is below the market return. Zooming in, the stock is up a respectable 16% in the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Cerus didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Cerus' revenue trended up 22% each year over three years. That's much better than most loss-making companies. While long-term shareholders have made money, the 11% per year gain over three years isn't that great given the rising market. We would have thought the top-line growth might have impressed buyers more. If the business can trend towards profitability and fund its growth, then the market could present an opportunity. But if you're looking for growth stocks, there might be an opportunity here.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:CERS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 22nd 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Cerus provided a TSR of 16% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 5% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Cerus , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like Cerus better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

