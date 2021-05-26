Cerus' (NASDAQ:CERS) Shareholders Are Down 13% On Their Shares

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. We regret to report that long term Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 13% in three years, versus a market return of about 63%.

Cerus wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, Cerus grew revenue at 20% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Shareholders have endured a share price decline of 4% per year. This implies the market had higher expectations of Cerus. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future is more important - and the future looks brighter (based on revenue, anyway).

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:CERS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 25th 2021

A Different Perspective

Cerus shareholders are down 1.8% for the year, but the market itself is up 47%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 0.6%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cerus better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Cerus .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

