Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Just Released Its Third-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

There's been a notable change in appetite for Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) shares in the week since its third-quarter report, with the stock down 17% to US$5.25. Revenues of US$24m arrived in line with expectations, although statutory losses per share were US$0.08, an impressive 26% smaller than what broker models predicted. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGM:CERS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Cerus' three analysts is for revenues of US$110.2m in 2021, which would reflect a huge 30% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to decline, shrinking 19% from last year to US$0.32. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$117.5m and losses of US$0.34 per share in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers fell somewhat.

There was no major change to the US$9.10average price target, suggesting that the adjustments to revenue and earnings are not expected to have a long-term impact on the business. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Cerus, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$10.00 and the most bearish at US$8.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Cerus' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 30% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 21% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.5% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Cerus to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. Even so, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Cerus. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Cerus going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Cerus you should know about.

