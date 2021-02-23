Cerus Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CERS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cerus Corp. (Symbol: CERS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.61, changing hands as low as $6.37 per share. Cerus Corp. shares are currently trading down about 9.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CERS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CERS's low point in its 52 week range is $2.71 per share, with $8.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.