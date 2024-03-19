News & Insights

Cerus Announces Positive Results For Phase 3 Trial Of Intercept Blood System

March 19, 2024 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cerus Corp. (CERS) Tuesday announced positive results for the phase 3 clinical trial of the pathogen-reduced INTERCEPT blood system for red blood cells in cardiovascular surgery patients.

The company said the trial met the primary efficacy endpoint demonstrating non-inferiority of the incidence of acute kidney injury compared to conventional red blood cells. Acute kidney injury is a sensitive transfusion efficacy indicator of RBC tissue oxygen delivery.

The safety endpoint is being explored in the ongoing RedeS Phase 3 clinical trial of INTERCEPT RBCs.

Cerus said it anticipates initiating a modular PMA application to FDA in the second half of 2025.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
