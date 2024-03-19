Cerus Announces Positive Results For Phase 3 Trial Of Intercept Blood System

(RTTNews) - Cerus Corp. (CERS) Tuesday announced positive results for the phase 3 clinical trial of the pathogen-reduced INTERCEPT blood system for red blood cells in cardiovascular surgery patients.

The company said the trial met the primary efficacy endpoint demonstrating non-inferiority of the incidence of acute kidney injury compared to conventional red blood cells. Acute kidney injury is a sensitive transfusion efficacy indicator of RBC tissue oxygen delivery.

The safety endpoint is being explored in the ongoing RedeS Phase 3 clinical trial of INTERCEPT RBCs.

Cerus said it anticipates initiating a modular PMA application to FDA in the second half of 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.