Cerus Announces Inactivation Of SARS-CoV-2 With INTERCEPT Blood System For Plasma

(RTTNews) - Cerus Corp. (CERS) announced successful inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 with the INTERCEPT Blood System for Plasma.

The data are consistent with prior INTERCEPT studies showing complete inactivation, to below the limit of detection, of other coronaviruses associated with severe pulmonary disease: MERS-CoV1,2 (2018, 2019) and SARS-CoV-13 (2005).

In Tuesday pre-market trade, CERS is trading at $7.66, up $0.80 or 11.66 percent.

The in vitro study evaluated inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 in plasma components using both infection and molecular assays, as well as cell culture passaging experiments, allowing the confirmation of complete inactivation over time.

The investigators are currently conducting a subsequent study to assess the ability of the INTERCEPT Blood System to inactivate SARS-CoV-2 in platelet components. The studies are funded by the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health and supported by Cerus.

Separately, Cerus is conducting a set of in vitro studies in the United States to assess the INTERCEPT Blood System's ability to inactivate SARS-CoV-2 in red blood cells, as well as platelets and plasma. The studies are funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority as part of Cerus' recent contract amendment and associated funding increase.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.