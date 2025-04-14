Certara Reiterates 2025 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Certara (CERT) announced expected revenue and bookings for the first quarter of 2025 based upon a preliminary review. Revenue is projected to be $106.0 million, compared to $96.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, representing growth of 10%. The company expects bookings of $118.0 million, compared to $105.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, representing growth of 12%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $33-$35 million, compared to $29.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, representing growth of 13-20%.

Certara reiterated guidance for the full year 2025. Full year 2025 revenue is projected in the range of $415 million to $425 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to be in the range of 30-32%. Adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to be in the range of $0.42 - $0.46.

The company announced that its Board has authorized a stock repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to $100 million of its outstanding common stock.

Certara noted that it has continued to pursue a strategic evaluation of the regulatory services business. Following public announcement of the internal business review, the company has engaged in discussions with several external parties regarding the regulatory services business. Currently, the discussions remain preliminary, the company said.

The company also announced that Arsenal Capital Partners has agreed to a one-year lock-up on the sale of shares acquired by Arsenal and affiliates from EQT in a December 2022 transaction.

