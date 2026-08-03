Certara Q2 Earnings Preview: Can Software Revenue Help Sustain Growth?

(RTTNews) - Certara Inc. (CERT) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on August 4, 2026. The company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Company Profile

Certara Inc. is a life sciences technology company providing biosimulation software, AI-enabled platforms and scientific services that support drug discovery, development, regulatory submissions and commercialization for the biopharmaceutical industry.

Ahead of the release, here's a review of Certara's financial performance in the first quarter of 2026 and the year-ago second quarter.

First Quarter Highlights

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, the company's net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $8.76 million, or $0.06 per share, from net income of $4.74 million, or $0.03 per share, a year earlier.

The company attributed the $13.5 million decline in earnings, primarily to higher operating expenses and tax expenses.

Net revenue increased 1% to $106.91 million from $106.00 million in the prior-year quarter.

Software revenue for the quarter was $49.7 million, compared with $46.4 million for the same quarter of the last year.

In the first quarter 2026 Service revenue amounted to a 4% decrease to $57.2 million, compared with $59.6 million in the prior-year first quarter.

The company said increase in Software revenue was due to growth in the company's Simcyp, Phoenix and Chemaxon platforms, while Services revenue declined due to weaker Model- Informed Drug Development performance along with execution and go-to-market challenges.

Adjusted net income was $14.50 million or $0.09 per share, compared to $22.25 million or $0.14 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA declined to $31.72 million from $34.84 million in 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $149.48 million at the end of March 31, 2026.

Full Year 2026 Guidance:

Following the recent divestiture of its Regulatory and Medical Writing Business, Certara has reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance.

The company continues to expect full-year revenue of $395 million to $405 million, including approximately $18 million in revenue from the Regulatory and Medical Writing business, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.35 to $0.41.

2025 Second Quarter Highlights

Looking back to the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, the company's net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed to $1.97 million, or $0.01 per share, from a net loss of $12.57 million, or $0.08 per share, in the year-ago period.

The $10.6 million improvement in net income was mainly driven by higher gross profit and lower operating expenses, partly offset by higher tax expense.

Quarterly revenue rose 12% to $104.57 million from $93.31 million in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

Software revenue climbed 22% to $46.7 million from $38.2 million a year earlier.

Service revenue advanced 5% to $57.9 million from $55.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

The company said software revenue growth was driven by contributions from acquisitions and its biosimulation software portfolio, while services revenue benefited from growth in biosimulation services.

Adjusted net income edged up to $11.56 million from $11.39 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share remained unchanged at $0.07 from the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $31.93 million from $26.31 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Certara shares closed Friday (31.07.2026) at $8.10, up 4.11%. In the pre-market trading, shares are up 0.12% at $8.11.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.