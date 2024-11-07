Certara price target lowered to $12 from $14 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Certara (CERT) to $12 from $14 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says Certara continued to make progress on its Cloud platform as it builds a full suite of Software offerings across the clinical trial continuum, streamlining its offerings.
