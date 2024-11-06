News & Insights

Certara narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to 41c-44c from 41c-46c

November 06, 2024 — 05:40 pm EST

Consensus 41c. Lowers FY24 revenue view to $380M-$385M from $385M-$400M, consensus $386.5M. Sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA $120M-$124M. “We are pleased with the growth in our software business. Our services business was mixed, with biosimulation services growing 13% offset by weaker performance in our regulatory services business. In the second half of the year, we will continue to diligently manage our expense structure to support demand for core biosimulation software and services,” said John Gallagher, CFO.

