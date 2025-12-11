Certara Names Jon Resnick CEO; Reaffirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Certara, Inc. (CERT), a powerhouse in drug development, on Thursday announced that it has appointed Jon Resnick as its next Chief Executive Officer and member of Certara's Board of Directors effective January 1, 2026.

Jon Resnick will take over from William Feehery. Feehery will serve as an external advisor during the transition period.

Resnick brings over two decades of experience and previously served as President of IQVIA's Real World Solutions business.

Further, the company said it is reaffirming its full-year 2025 financial outlook previously issued on November 6.

As previously announced, the company expected full-year 2025 revenue to range between $415 million and $420 million.

The company also adjusted the EBITDA margin for the full year 2025 to be approximately 32%.

Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be in the range of $0.45 and $0.47 for the full year 2025.

On Wednesday, Certara is 1,20% higher at $9.28 on the Nasdaq.

