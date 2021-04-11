Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Certara, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CERT) future prospects. Certara Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. On 31 December 2020, the US$4.1b market-cap company posted a loss of US$49m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Certara's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 5 of the American Healthcare Services analysts is that Certara is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$9.2m in 2021. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 80% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGS:CERT Earnings Per Share Growth April 11th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Certara given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that by and large healthcare tech companies, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 37% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Certara to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Certara's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Certara worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Certara is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Certara’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.