Certara, Inc. (CERT) Soars 6.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Certara, Inc. (CERT) shares soared 6.1% in the last trading session to close at $20.19. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 28.6% loss over the past four weeks.

Earlier this month, the company reported robust financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. This might have been driving the share price rally.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +83.3%. Revenues are expected to be $79.78 million, up 19.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Certara, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 15.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CERT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Certara, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA), closed the last trading session 13.1% higher at $65.92. Over the past month, NTLA has returned -40.9%.

For Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -14.5% over the past month to -$1.12. This represents a change of -62.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.