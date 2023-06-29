Certara Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CERT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Certara Inc (Symbol: CERT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.10, changing hands as high as $18.29 per share. Certara Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CERT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CERT's low point in its 52 week range is $10.60 per share, with $24.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.19.

