Certain Private Residence Elevators Being Recalled Over Safety Concerns

(RTTNews) - Otis Elevator Company has recalled about 5,000 private residence elevators to inspect due to entrapment hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission approved the first-ever safety recall for a residential elevator because of the danger posed to children. Faulty residence elevators have resulted in several injuries and deaths of small children.

The recall involves Otis private residence elevators purchased before 2012 and CemcoLift private residence elevators purchased from 1999 to 2012.

The company has asked the customers to disable or block children's access to any Otis or CemcoLift private residence elevator and contact Otis to schedule a free inspection and the installation of space guard.

Otis said it is aware of at least four incidents involving an Otis or CemcoLift private residence elevator that resulted in a crushed spine and abdomen, fractured hip, broken arm and feet, and bruising to the face and chest.

The recalled Otis private residence elevators and parts were sold to independent third-party contractors and, occasionally, directly to consumers through 2012.

