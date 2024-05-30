Cerro Grande Mining Reports Q2 Financials

Cerro Grande Mining (TSE:CEG) has released an update.

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation recently reported its unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2024, which are detailed in filings on SEDAR. As an exploration and development company, Cerro Grande’s operations are primarily focused in Chile. The company cautions that the release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

